Naidu trying to cheat people of North Andhra: Amarnath

Describing the protest in Amaravati region over the shifting of Capital as a ‘capitalist agitation’, YSRCP spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu was instigating the farmers to revolt.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Amarnath sought to know as why Mr. Naidu is protesting when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has only spoken on making Visakhapatnam as executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital.

“Mr. Naidu had promised to the farmers who had parted with 33,000 acres in 29 villages in Amaravati region for the capital that the government would give them developed plots. It will be honoured by the YSRCP government. In fact, the TDP president is worried about the depreciation in land value if development is decentralised,” alleged Mr. Amarnath.

Decentralisation would augur well for the development of the backward regions of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, the YSRCP leader said.

“Mr. Naidu is trying to cheat the people of North Andhra, which has been the stronghold of the TDP, by opposing the setting up of Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

The key to development of a region or a State is connectivity and Visakhapatnam which has good air, rail, road and sea connectivity is best suited for the Executive capital.

‘No plans to shift Secretariat now’

Replying to queries, the YSRCP MLA said that the high-power committee would meet on the capital issue and it would be discussed in the Assembly again.

“There is no truth in the speculation that the Secretariat will be shifted to Visakhapatnam in the next few days,” he added.