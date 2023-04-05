ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu showing ‘fake love’ towards North Andhra region, says Amarnath

April 05, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The TDP is creating hurdles for the initiatives launched by the YSRCP government for development, alleges IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. | Photo Credit: File photo

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is expressing ‘fake love’ for the North Andhra region as the elections are just a year away.

“Despite being the Chief Minister for 14 years, Mr. Naidu had failed to develop the Uttarandhra region,” the Minister told the media at the Circuit House here on Arpil 5 (Wednesday).

Mr. Amarnath said that the TDP was creating hurdles in all possible ways whenever the YSRCP took some initiatives for development. “Mr. Naidu and his aids have encroached land worth around ₹4,000 crore in Visakhapatnam. After the YSRCP came to power, the lands were released,” he said.

The Minister said that the YSRCP had the guts to contest alone in the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State and dared Mr. Naidu to go to the polls on its own.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu sent Jana Sena Party preident Pawan Kalyan to New Delhi. “The TDP president wants the JSP to break its alliance with the BJP,” he said.

Responding to a question from the media, Mr. Amarnath said that after coming into power, the YSRCP had closed down 45,000 belt shops in the State.

CONNECT WITH US