Naidu puts party leaders on notice

Even as speculation is rife on early general elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “The countdown has begun. This year is very crucial for us. Work hard. The TDP has to win all the 175 seats, and 225 seats if new constituencies are created.”

Mr. Naidu was addressing the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting in the Assembly premises at Velagapudi near here on Tuesday.

Regular surveys

The TDP supremo said regular surveys were being conducted on public perception and performance of the elected representatives. It was observed that in many cases, the elected representatives were not working in coordination with the officials. They had not succeeded in popularising the government’s welfare and developmental programmes.

The leaders were expected to create goodwill for the ruling party among the masses. The TDP Ministers and legislators should ensure these schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

The public perception and satisfaction levels regarding welfare schemes, developmental works and governance were on expected lines. The elected representatives would have to improve their marks’ tally. The party was monitoring the work of the Ministers and legislators in this regard.

The Chief Minister stopped short of saying that if the performance levels were not up to the mark, a new candidate would be fielded in their constituencies. “The TDP will win all the seats in the next elections but for leadership failure. You better improve your working style,” he said.

Happiness index

“Your body language, your behaviour with the public, your language, etc, will decide your success,” he suggested.

Disclosing the happiness index scores, Mr. Naidu said Srikakuam district topped in the State with a score of 6.414. Prakasam district was at the bottom with a score of 4.679. West Godavari (6.067); Krishna (5.764); Nellore (5.720); East Godavari (5.672); Guntur (5.515); Vizianagaram (5.370); Visakhapatnam (5.053); Anantapur (4.966); Kadapa (4.867); Kurnool (4.775); Chittoor (5.751). The overall score for the State is 5.368, he said.

He was quoting from the World Happiness Index report.

Deputy Chief Ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and KE Krishna Murthy, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, TDP State president, and Energy Minister Kala Venkat Rao were among those present.