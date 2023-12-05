ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu, Pawan Kalyan likely to take part in public meeting in Visakhapatnam

December 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The TDP leaders are planning the meeting in Bheemunipatnam constituency to mark the conclusion of Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra in Visakhapatnam district

Harish Gilai

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan are likely to take part in a public meeting in Visakhapatnam soon.

The TDP leaders from the region are planning the bring both leaders to one platform as a part of the conclusion of the Yuva Galam padayatra of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh in Visakhapatnam district between December 18 and 20.

A TDP senior leader said that all the party MLAs and constituency in-charges from Visakhapatnam had planned to meet Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan and invite them for the meeting. However, it was delayed due to the Cyclone Michanug. “We will invite both leaders this weekend,” the TDP leader said.

The TDP leaders have decided to conduct the meeting in Bheemunipatnam constituency. Plans are afoot to invite all the leaders and the party cadre from the Uttarandhra region.

“Both the TDP and JSP cadres want to see their party presidents on the stage and the proposed public meeting will certainly boost the morale of the cadres,” said the TDP leader.

According to the TDP leaders, the Yuva Galam padayatra, which is suspended due to the cyclone, is likely to resume and enter Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on December 10. The yatra is likely to enter Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam district on December 15.

However, the final schedule is yet to be announced.

