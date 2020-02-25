‘Naidu misleading ryots for political gain’

Ministers M. Sucharita, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, P. Viswaroop and Taneti Vanitha on Monday condemned the attack on Bapatla MP N. Suresh.

Speaking to the media here, the Ministers alleged that the Telugu Desam Party was using women from Amaravati region as a shield for attacking its political opponents.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is misleading farmers of Amaravati region for his political gain. Those involved in the attack on Bapatla MP will not be spared. The government will take stringent action,” the Ministers said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao pointed out that had the TDP government constructed permanent structures in Amaravati, situation would not have been like this today.

“It is not right to attack Dalits and their leaders. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants equitable development of all three regions of the State,” he said.

Mr. Viswaroop said the north Andhra region remained backward in the united Andhra Pradesh and there was no development during the TDP’s tenure. “With the creation of three capitals, the State will emerge as the number one in the country,” the Minister said.

Disha Act

Speaking on the Disha Act, Ms. Sucharita said punishment would be given to the convicts of sexual assault and other cases of crimes against women within 21 days.