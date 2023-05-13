Naidu misleading people with help of fake economists, alleges Jagan

May 13, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - KAVALI

Coming down heavily on his arch-rival N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the TDP chief has been unleashing ‘fake economists and constitutional experts’ to mislead the people through debates using media houses favourable to him with the aim of creating a false narrative in the State.

Addressing a public meeting here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that some suspended chartered accountants were masquerading as economists and constitutional experts at the behest of Mr. Naidu and his ‘foster son’ Pawan Kalyan, and are participating in debates to spread false messages about the welfare programmes instituted by the YSRCP government.

“Retired bureaucrats supported by Mr. Naidu are claiming on TV channels that spending money on welfare schemes is a sheer waste. Their motive is to malign the image of the government and mislead the people,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged.

“Two retired bureaucrats and foster son Pawan Kalyan are parroting Mr. Naidu’s words, with the goal of taking the people for a ride once again,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, calling on people to be ‘cautious of the TDP chief’s tactics’.

“Mr. Naidu cheated every section of the society during his tenure as Chief Minister with the support of his foster son Pawan Kalyan and friendly media houses,” he said, warning the people that the TDP chief would not hesitate to loot public money again if he comes back to power.

“If Naidu comes to power again, he will stop all welfare schemes and loot the public money as is his wont,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The poor cannot survive if Mr. Naidu comes back to power,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, asking people not to believe his vicious campaign. “If you feel you have benefited from the welfare schemes, you should become foot-soldiers of the YSRCP and teach a fitting lesson to Mr. Naidu and his foster son in the next elections,” he appealed to the people.

Extends help to needy

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended help to differently-abled persons by instructing payment of ex gratia to them.

He instructed District Collector M. Hari Narayanan to provide immediate financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to seven differently-abled persons and assured all necessary support to them from the government.

M. Subba Rao of Medaramettalapalem told the Chief Minister that he had injured his leg in a road accident and was facing financial difficulties. He appealed to the Chief Minister to pay for the operation. Considering his plight, the Chief Minister extended financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to him.

B. Shanmukha Kumar from Kaligiri told the Chief Minister that he was suffering from growth failure due to genetic problems. The Chief Minister sanctioned ₹1 lakh financial assistance to him.