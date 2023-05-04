ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu jittery as SC vacated stay on SIT probe: Minister

May 04, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The TDP chief moved the High Court for a stay on investigation into scams committed during his tenure, claims Gudivada Amarnath

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is getting jittery as the Supreme Court has struck down the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court restraining the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the YSRCP government, to probe the alleged irregularities and land scams conducted by the previous government.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday evening, Mr. Amarnath recalled that the YSRCP government had constituted the SIT to investigate the alleged land scams in Amaravati, AP FiberNet scam and the skill development scam, which had all allegedly occurred during Mr. Naidu’s tenure. The TDP leaders had moved the High Court seeking a stay on the investigation into the alleged scams. The Supreme Court ordered the formation of a Cabinet Sub-Committee and the constitution of an SIT to investigate the alleged irregularities committed by the previous government, he said.

The Minister said that a Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted soon after the YSRCP came to power in 2019, which had submitted a report in February 2020 itself. The Sub-Committee had identified that TDP leaders had intimated their acquaintances well in advance on their choice of Amaravati as the capital of A.P., and indulged in real estate business in the proposed capital. Based on the report, the State government constituted an SIT to conduct a probe. He alleged that Mr. Naidu had obtained a stay in the High Court to prevent his irregularities from coming to light.

