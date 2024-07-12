GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu is claiming credit for works done during YSRCP’s tenure, says Amarnath

When will the NDA government start implementing the ‘Super Six’ schemes and other promises made in the run-up to the elections, asks the former Minister

Published - July 12, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Gudivada Amarnath has said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is claiming credit for some projects launched during the tenure of the YSRCP between 2019 and 2024.

Addressing the media, here, on July 12 (Friday), Mr.Amarnath said that the previous YSRCP government had completed all formalities including the land acquisition for the greenfield international airport project proposed at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district. “However, Mr. Naidu, during his recent visit to the airport project site, took credit for all the work done during the YSRCP’s tenure,” said the former Minister.

Referring to the ‘Super Six’ schemes promised by the NDA partners ahead of the 2024 general elections, Mr. Amarnath asked when the government would start implementing these schemes.

“There are many apprehensions over the procedures and G.O.s issued for the schemes such as Talliki Vandanam. The government has failed to keep the promise of implementing the free sand scheme as sand is now being sold at ₹1,400 per tonne,” said Mr. Amarnath.

The YSRCP leader said that his party would keep questioning the government about the implementation of the promises made in the run-up to the elections.

He condemned the attack on the office of an English newspaper office in Visakhapatnam by TDP activists.

