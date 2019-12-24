Visakhapatnam

‘Naidu instigating farmers to oppose idea of three capitals’

YSRCP MLC Janga Krishnamurthy addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

CM keen that ‘Hyderabad blunder’ should not be repeated: MLC

Claiming that the idea of setting up three capitals in the State is being welcomed by all sections of the society, YSRCP MLC Janga Krishnamurthy on Monday alleged that Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was instigating the farmers of the Amaravati region to oppose the move.

“The TDP chief prompting the farmers to launch the agitation against the idea aimed at decentralised development of all the 13 districts in the State,” Mr. Krishnamurthy told the media here.

Decentralised development

The MLC said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen that the blunder done in the centralised development of Hyderabad should not be repeated. “The YSRCP government is proposing setting up four revenue divisional commissionerates in North, South, Central Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to achieve equitable development of the entire State,” he said.

Scoffing at the claim by the TDP that Amaravati was being ignored, the MLC said the government would distribute the developed plots to the people who had parted with their land for the development of capital region. “The executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool will fulfil the aspirations of the people belonging to all the regions in the State,” said Mr. Krishnamurthy.

Dig at Pawan

Taking a dig at Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, the MLC said, “Mr. Pawan has repeatedly said that his brother K. Chiranjeevi is his idol. If so, why is he not supporting his brother’s view that the proposal to create three capitals in Andhra Pradesh is a wise decision.”

