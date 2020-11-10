Naidu failed to give fair deal to Muslims: YSRCP

S.A. Rahaman

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 November 2020 00:41 IST

‘TDP chief trying to provoke them’

YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA S.A. Rahaman has alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had failed to give a fair deal to the Muslim community when he was in power, is now trying to project himself as the messiah of Muslims.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the former MLA wondered what more does the TDP chief want when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promptly sent higher officials and cases were booked against the accused CI and Head Constable. He alleged that the TDP president was provoking the Muslims for his political gains.

Advertising

Advertising

He recalled as to how Mr. Naidu had suppressed upcoming Muslim leaders like him, Lal Jan Basha and Farooq, who were all promoted by TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao. Lal Jan Basha was humiliated in the party. Minister Babu Khan had resigned from the Ministry in protest against the changing stance of Mr. Naidu. Haleel Bhasha was removed and Farooq was given an MP ticket though he had bright chances of winning as an MLA. He alleged that Mr. Naidu was responsible for ‘finishing’ the careers of many Muslim leaders. He recalled that when Muslims youths staged a protest over some issue at a meeting in Guntur during the TDP rule, Mr. Naidu had got cases booked against them by the police.

“When Lal Jan Basha, Farooq and I met Mr. Naidu in 1999 and sought 3% reservation for Muslims, he bluntly declined. After former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy gave 4% reservation, thousands of Muslim families benefited,” he said.

While expressing grief at the suicide by Abdul Salam and his family members, Dr. Rahman said that instead of showing false concern for Muslims, Mr. Naidu should go for introspection.