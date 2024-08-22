Food poisoning: Naidu enquires about health condition of children at KGH

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on August 22 (Thursday) met the children who were undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the King George Hospital (KGH) in the city, and enquired about their condition.

Three children died and several were hospitalised following the incident at an unauthorised home being run by a trust, at Kailasapatnam of Kotavuratla mandal in Anakapalli district recently.

Mr. Naidu, who visited the KGH to interact with the victims of reactor explosion at a pharma company, also called on the children who were being treated there, and directed the officials to provide them proper treatment.

Mr. Naidu told the parents that the government would take complete care of the children’s treatment.