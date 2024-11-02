ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu calls for quick completion of projects in undivided Visakhapatnam district

Published - November 02, 2024 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Chief Minister instructs officials to complete important projects before the launch of Bhogapuram International Airport which is expected to be ready 2025-end or early 2026

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the officials to prepare a plan to construct the Outer Ring Road (ORR) connecting Vizianagaram, Nellimerla, Bhogapuram and Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Naidu has also instructed the officials to complete important projects before the construction of Bhogapuram International Airport is completed, which is expected to be ready by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Review meeting

Mr. Naidu conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Saturday to discuss development projects related to the undivided Visakhapatnam district. Collectors, MLAs, Ministers, MPs, and heads of various departments participated.

Mr. Naidu discussed the status of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, Masterplan 2047, Niti Ayog’s Growth Hub, and road development/extension. He also asked them to give utmost priority to tourism in the three districts, considering the vast coastal stretch and valleys. He suggested that tourism projects be designed so that visitors need to spend at least a week there.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) to promote its Araku Coffee brand, black pepper and turmeric. He has also asked them to prioritise real-time artificial intelligence.

