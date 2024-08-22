Naidu announces ₹1 cr. ex gratia for kin of deceased in A.P. pharma unit blast

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met the employees who were injured in the industrial accident at the plant of Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district and were undergoing treatment at Medicover Hospitals near Venkojipalem here on Thursday, August 22. He announced an ex gratia of ₹1 crore to the kin of the deceased, ₹50 lakh for the severely injured and ₹25 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries.

He was accompanied by MPs M. Sribharat, C.M. Ramesh, State TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Minister G. Sandhya Rani, MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, and Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivas besides a few other leaders.

Mr. Naidu interacted with a few employees undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital and enquired about their health and on-going treatment.

“Stay strong. You will be all right. The government is with you and will provide all possible help,” he told a victim.

He also interacted with the family members of the victims and expressed his grief over the incident. He assured them of complete support from the government and best possible treatment.

He told the doctors to ensure the services of senior specialists, especially plastic surgeons, if required for the patients.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad briefed him about the accident.

Later, Mr. Naidu told the media that 17 persons died and 36 were injured in the industrial accident. Of the injured, 10 received severe injuries and the rest minor injuries.

‘’Among those whom I met, one suffered 57% burns while three others suffered 24, 17 and 10% burns respectively,’‘ he said. One of the victims was in a state of shock. It was a very unfortunate incident, he added.

Later, Mr. Naidu visited King George Hospital (KGH), where the family members of around 12 deceased workers had been waiting to collect the bodies after the post-mortem examination, and commiserated with them.

Some of them urged Mr. Naidu to take stringent action against the management and steps to ensure such incidents did not recur.

Govt. negligent, alleges Botcha

Meanwhile, MP Mr. Ramesh, A.P. Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, and MLC P.V.N. Madhav visited the injured undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anakapalli town.

Senior YSRCP leaders Botcha Satyanarayana, and former Minister Gudivada Amarnath consoled the kin of the victims at the mortuary of KGH.

Mr. Botcha Satyanarayana, MLC, accused the government of negligence in reacting to the accident. He alleged that none of the political leaders from the NDA had time to pay a visit to the family members of the victims on the day of the incident. The previous YSRCP government was very strict about the safety audit and measures being taken in the industries, he said, alleging that the NDA government ignored all such norms.

