Naidu and I will together decide Chief Ministerial candidate for 2024 polls in Andhra Pradesh, says Pawan Kalyan

Do not want to miss out on any chance of forming the government this time, says the JSP leader at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam

December 07, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
JSP president Pawan Kalyan being felicitated by TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan being felicitated by TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that his party was not a ‘B-team’ of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as was being propagated by its opponents.

“The JSP is in an alliance with the TDP and Mr. Naidu and I will together decide the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2024 elections,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

The JSP chief was in the city on Thursday to participate in party events including a public meeting and a roundtable meeting on backward classes (BCs) here.

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting held at AS Raja Grounds in MVP Colony, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the JSP has teamed up with the TDP to free Andhra Pradesh of the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) rule.

“This time, we don’t want to miss any chances like before in forming the government. The party is tirelessly working to leave no stone unturned to secure power in 2024. The party’s alliance with the TDP in the State and BJP in the Centre will ensure real governance for the people of the State and will free it from the corrupt rule of YSRCP,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Addressing the youth, the actor-turned politician said, “Our alliance will come to power this time. It will happen. But for this, I ask the youth to convert their love and admiration for me into votes. Mere shows of support and slogans during public meetings will not yield any result. I urge everyone to take note of this.”

Mr. Pawan added that people of the State need to realise how corrupt the YSRCP and its leaders were. “If it is voted back to power, the State will retreat into the dark for another decade. The YSRCP government has diverted a total of ₹3,359 crore of Central funds meant for Panchayat Raj activities in villages from 2019 till date,” he said.

“Moreover, the YSRCP is not focusing on development of north-coastal Andhra Pradesh. Instead, it is shifting the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. The shifting of the capital to Vizag is more important for the YSRCP than the development of the State and the region,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Referring to the issue of captive mines for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the voters did not elect a single JSP candidate to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 elections. “Had even one JSP candidate been elected as MP, I would have ensured that the JSP highlighted this issue in Parliament,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

TDP leader Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu (Visakhapatnam East MLA) met Mr. Pawan Kalyan on the dais and thanked him for conducting the public meeting in his Assembly segment.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Jana Sena Party / Telugu Desam Party

