Naidu, allies blocking State’s growth through court cases, alleges Lakshmi Parvathi

January 24, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party general secretary N. Lakshmi Parvathi has described the behaviour of Opposition leader and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his team as ‘unfortunate’ for trying to put a “spoke in the wheel of all development activities” in the State by moving courts and bringing ‘stay’ orders.

Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi, who was in the city, held a media conference at the party office on Tuesday.

Expressing disgust at the behaviour of Mr. Naidu and the political parties supporting the TDP, she took exception to the “TDP-friendly media”, the TDP leaders and the leaders of the parties supporting Mr. Naidu for criticising the Chief Justice of the AP High Court for his remarks on the vacation Bench, which reportedly stayed the operation of G.O. No. 1.

She said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had brought the G.O. to protect the lives of the people, who were being killed during political meetings on the roads. The Chief Justice had found fault with the vacation Bench for taking up the case in his absence and acting as a ‘de-facto CJ’ even when there was no urgency.

Holding Mr. Naidu responsible for the death of more than 10 persons during his meetings on roads, Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi alleged that the TDP president was not bothered about the lives of the people. He also had no remorse for ‘backstabbing’ NTR, and this was made clear during the recent ‘Balayya’ (Unstoppable) show on TV.

She said that Mr. Naidu and his supporters had gone to court, after the coup, and claimed that NTR had lost his mental balance and sought the allotment of party symbol ‘cycle’ to them. But later those who disowned NTR sought to use his name, saying that he was a ‘national leader’. Though the NTR-TDP had opposed those judgments, it never commented against the judges, she claimed.

“What wrong Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has done during his three-and-a-half year rule? He has extended various welfare schemes for the poor and ensured that the benefits reached the intended persons through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) in a transparent manner, eliminating scope for corruption,” she said.

She defended the three-capital decision of the YSR Congress government, saying that Mr. Naidu and those supporting him were only interested in the development of Amaravati and protecting the ‘self respect’ of the farmers, but were not bothered about the other two regions in the State. She wondered whether only the people of Amaravati were entitled to ‘atma gauravam’ and not those from other regions.