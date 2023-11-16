Nagula Chavithi to be celebrated in Vizag on Friday

November 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The city is all geared up to celebrate Nagula Chavithi, which falls on the fourth day after Deepavali, on Friday. Women, men and children dressed in traditional attires will offer prayers to the serpent god in places inhabited by snakes. Offerings include eggs, milk, sesame laddus, turmeric and kumkum.

Some residents, however, celebrated the festival on Thursday (November 16) itself. One devotee, M. Chandrasekhara Rao, came all the way from Madhavadhara to offer prayers at a place on Andhra University Engineering College ground on Thursday. He said they performed a puja as well at the place on Monday.

When contacted, priest of Bheemeswara Swamy (Lord Shiva) temple in One Town K. Muralikrishna said this year almost all the festivals, from Vinayaka Chavithi and Dasara to Deepavali, fell across two days as the Muhurta time was between two days. Similarly, the Chaviti starts around 12.30 p.m. on November 16 and ends at 11.30 a.m. on November 17. “It is not advisable to offer prayers after lunch, so it is better to celebrate the festival on November 17. As such, November 17 is the correct date,” he added.

The priest further said the festival was celebrated mostly in southern States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra University grounds, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), port grounds, government polytechnic college, Visakha Valley School area, Madhavadhara, PM Palem, Bheemili Road, Rushikonda and Yendada are some of the places to be thronged by devotees on the festival day. These apart, Mithilapur Vuda Colony, Bakkannapalem, Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka, Kurmannapalem, Kambalakonda should also witness many devotees.

Zoo to open at 7.30 a.m.

The zoo management announced that the zoo would be open from 7.30 a.m. on Friday. They, however, warned visitors against bringing firecrackers and other prohibited items.

Kiran, founder of Snake Savers Society, said people could approach them on the day if they encountered any problem with snakes. “We appeal to people not to vandalise the habitats... Snakes are important for ecological balance,” he added.

