‘Nagula Chavithi’ celebrated with fervour in Visakhapatnam

The ‘Nagula Chavithi’ was celebrated with fervour here on Saturday. Dressed in traditional attire, women, men and children flocked to various places in search of snake-pits and offered prayers here on Saturday

Andhra University grounds, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Kambalakonda, Port Grounds, Government Polytechnic College, Visakha Valley School area. Port Quarters, Port Stadium, Madhavadhara, and many other places wore a festive look with scores of people offering prayers at the snake-pits. Devotees offered eggs, milk, specially made dishes, turmeric, ‘kumkum’ and burst crackers before the pits.

The roads leading to Andhra University grounds and Port Quarters were choc-a-block since morning. Keeping in view of ‘Nagula Chavithi’, the IGZP was opened since early in the morning unlike its regular timings. The zoo park had as many as 11, 981 visitors on Saturday. Being weekend, a large number of families who came from outskirt areas had a day out at the zoo.

“Nagula Chavithi festival has been an important day for IGZP since many decades. Locals have a close association with visiting zoo on this auspicious day to celebrate the festival. Keeping this in view, security was strengthened at the two main gates. Every vehicle and visitor was thoroughly checked before entry into the zoo premises and prohibited items like firecrackers were not allowed inside. Warning boards were also placed to ensure that crackers are not burst,” said IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria..