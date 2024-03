March 13, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

J. Nagendra has been nominated as a member of the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) of Visakhapatnam Airport in the political category on the recommendation of Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Nagendra said that he had received a letter to this effect from the Airport Director S. Raja Reddy. The nomination will be for two years till further instructions of the nominating official.

