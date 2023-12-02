HamberMenu
Nagarjunasagar project dispute | Heavy security deployment at dam site as tension mounts

Three forces, including Central Reserved Police Forces, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State police forces are at the controversial site

December 02, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Central forces at Nagarjunasagar Project on Krishna River.

Central forces at Nagarjunasagar Project on Krishna River. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Nagarjunasagar Project dam site looks like a war zone with the heavy deployment of security forces and the tension was palpable on Saturday morning.

Three forces, including Central Reserved Police Forces, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State police forces are at the controversial site, located on the Krishna River, as tension has been prevailing over there for last couple of days.

The tension at the project site between the two states started when Andhra Pradesh deployed additional forces and took over the control of its territory in the wee hours on Thursday (November 30), which was allegedly under the control of the Telangana state since last nine years.

The central forces reached project site late on the night of December 1, and all the three forces are stationed there.

On the other hand, the union Jal Sakti ministry is holding a virtual meeting with both AP and Telangana states Chief Secretaries, Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and others over the Krishna River waters sharing dispute.

Meanwhile, Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Sankara Reddy told The Hindu that as of now, the A.P. Police continue to retain its part in the project. Further developments, such as strengthening of the security and others will be dependent on the outcome of the ongoing meeting with the Central government.

