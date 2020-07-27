NAD flyover to be partially thrown open to traffic from Tuesday

The NAD flyover which is under construction will be partially thrown open to traffic from Tuesday.

Traffic will be initially allowed on the flyover arm from airport to NSTL, and the other arm from NAD Junction to Gopalapatnam will be thrown open to traffic from August 15.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, accompanied by minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and officials, including Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority Commissioner P Koteswara Rao and GVMC commissioner G. Srijana, visited the flyover and inspected the works on Monday.

Speaking to the media at the site, he said that trial run on the arm was successful and it will be open from Tuesday.

It may be remembered that the works on the flyover were hit during the lockdown and only from May 21 it was resumed.

The Minister also interacted with the construction company Vijaya Nirman and enquired about manpower and other issues.

The bridge will be completed as per schedule fixed by the Chief Minister. There will be six lanes on the flyover ensuring hassle-free movement for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, including heavy vehicles, said Mr. Satyanarayana.

He also pointed out that the flyover was being constructed so as there will not be any problem for the metro rail project on the same route.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu said in a statement that NAD flyover was the his long-cherished dream as also that of the people of the city. Finally, one half of the flyover will be open for public use. He hoped that the remaining works would be completed as soon as possible. He thanked the State authorities for continuing this project, in spite of hurdles, unlike other projects, which were stalled in the State.

He thanked the project engineers, Vijay Nirman Company, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) and all others, who were associated with the project.