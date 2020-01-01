NAD flyover project to be ready by May

The NAD flyover project will be completed by May and its one arm towards the airport will be opened for traffic by the second week of February, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao has said. Around 40 % of the work is being done on the site while the rest of it is pre-fabricated, he said.

Giving an overview of the progress of various projects undertaken by the VMRDA here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the stakeholders’ meeting for Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were organised and it would be taken up in Visakhapatnam on January 2.

Referring to the government plan to set up the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said it would transform the city into a hub of development and the laying of foundation stone for VMRDA works worth ₹379 crore by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was an indication.

Besides the 96 km Metro Corridor proposed, Bhogapuram airport and IT SEZ would be mega projects that would be taken up, he said.

After completion of one arm of the NAD flyover by the end of January, curing and expert inspection will be completed and it would be opened for traffic by February 10, Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao said

“At present, the VMRDA is pursuing three objectives following the instructions of the Chief Minister. Developing the Master Plan road to de-congest the city, turning it into a knowledge city with planetarium atop Kailasagiri and the first-of-its-kind natural history park and museum with research institute and making it a tourism hub are the priorities,” he said.

Draft Master Plan

He said the consultation on the Master Plan till 2041 would be completed and draft master plan published by March 30. After giving two months time for objections, the final plan would be published by May.

Projects worth ₹164.9 crore including the flyover (₹113 crore) are in progress. Other works include kalyana mandapams at Chinamushidivada and Dharmanagar, construction of food craft institute and juvenile home near Visakha Valley School and widening of road from Kurmannaplem arch to Duvvada. VUDA secretary A. Srinivas was present on the occasion.