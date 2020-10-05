NAD flyover project likely to be completed by November-end

Ministers open route from Gajuwaka/airport to Gopalapatnam

The work on the much-awaited flyover project at the NAD Junction is going at a brisk pace. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development (VMRDA), which is handling the project, said that almost 60% of the work has been completed and the target is to complete the project by the end of November.

The ₹150 crore worth project includes several components – Upper Rotary, Lower Rotary and other works. In Upper Rotary — the NAD flyover has four arms — from airport to NSTL route, towards Gopalapatnam, towards Marripalem and another arm from NSTL towards the airport.

According to the VMRDA officials, two arms of Upper Rotary — from the airport to the city and from Gopalapatnam — have been completed. The arm from Marripalem side is scheduled to be completed by October 15, while the second arm at the NSTL side was scheduled to be finished by October 31.

The second arm at the airport side is scheduled to be finished by November 15. The officials also said that lower rotary and other works are scheduled to be finished by November 30.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana along with Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and a few others opened the route from Gajuwaka/airport to Gopalapatnam on NAD flyover here on Sunday.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that already the route from Gajuwaka/airport to Thatichetlapalem has been opened to public and it has been helpful.

Now opening of the two routes would reduce traffic at the busy NAD Junction, he said.

VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao explained the master plan of the project to the Minister.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the project would be fast-tracked and will be opened for public.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh and others were present.