NAC invites applications for skilled courses in Visakhapatnam

June 13, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Academy of Construction (NAC), Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday invited applications for free training on various skilled courses at the NAC Training Centre at Maharanipeta here. Minimum educational qualification is Class VIII pass and minimum age limit is 18 years. Training will be given on courses like electrician, plumber and water pump operator. Candidates, who pass the training, will be offered jobs in the private sector, said S.V.S.S. Ravi Kumar, assistant director, in a release here. Details can be obtained over phone numbers 7989572891 and 8500502395. The training will start from June 26.

