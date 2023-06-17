HamberMenu
NABARD organises workshop for State government officials from six districts on RIDF projects in Visakhapatnam

June 17, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organised a workshop for district-level officials of the State government project implementing departments here on Saturday. More than 80 officers from various State government departments from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli and Alluri Sita Ramaraju districts took part in it. The officers were sensitised about the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund(RIDF), the points to be covered while preparing DPR for infrastructure projects and the importance of timely implementation of the projects. The current status of implementation of the RIDF projects in these six districts was also monitored during the meeting, according to an official release here on Saturday.

