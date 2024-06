N. Vijay Mohan has been appointed as the Director of Physical Education, Andhra University, according to a release here on Tuesday. Registrar M. James Stephen and others congratulated him on the appointment. They felt that the university would generate solid players in various sports and games under his meticulous planning with the support of the university management.

