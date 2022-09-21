N-5 taxi track at Vizag airport fails to increase slots for commercial flights

MP MVV Satyanarayana expresses displeasure at AAC meet

B. Madhu Gopal VISAKHAPATNAM
September 21, 2022 10:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An aircraft taxiing on the N-5 track, which was commissioned at Visakhpatnam airport in August 2021.  File photo | Photo Credit:

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioning of N-5 taxi track at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, which was expected to result in a substantial increase in the number of slots for the operation of commercial flights, appears to have fallen short of yielding the desired result.

The facility was commissioned in August 2021.

The increase in slots is needed to attract domestic and international airlines to operate services to and from Visakhapatnam. The main hurdle here is that the Visakhapatnam airport is a customs facility, with a civil enclave, operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Naval Air Station INS Dega. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) is also under the control of the Navy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A few years ago, when the slots for commercial flights were reduced during the peak hours, the authorities concerned allotted more peak time slots for commercial flights. It was thought that the construction of N-5 taxi track, which considerably reduces the time taken for turnaround of flights, would solve the problem to some extent.

Prior to COVId-19 pandemic, the airport was equipped to handle 10 flights an hour or 240 flights a day. At that time, 160 slots were allotted for civil flights and 80 to military aircraft. However, of the 160 slots given to commercial flights, only 80 were convenient, while the rest were given at odd hours.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The commissioning of N-5 in August, 2021, should have resulted in the slots going up to 12 an hour. The Airport Advisory Committee (AAC), met at the airport on September 19 to take stock of the developments. Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who is also AAC Chairman, expressed displeasure on being told that the slots have not been increased and the expanded terminal building was yet to be utilised fully.

The MP said that he would take up the issue with the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, if the N-5 taxi track and expanded terminal building were not put to use within a month.

“We have sent proposals to the authorities concerned for operation of the N-5 N-5 taxi track and for shifting of Customs and Immigration facilities to the new area in the expanded terminal building. However, we are yet to get a response from them. Nothing is pending with the AAI,” Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app