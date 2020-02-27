Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Sabbavaram police on Wednesday registered a suspicious death case following a complaint lodged by the parents of a woman. The parents alleged that their son-in-law had a hand in the death of their daughter.

The deceased has been identified as V. Krishnaveni (28), a native of K. Kotapadu and a resident of Amruthapuram village in Sabbavaram mandal.

According to sources, Krishnaveni was admitted to a hospital in Sabbavaram by her husband V. Nagaraju who claimed that she had tried to end her life in the house. The woman died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

However, Krishnaveni’s parents alleged that she had resorted to the extreme step owing to the harassment meted out to her by Nagaraju for dowry.

They also claimed that Nagaraju had a hand in their daughter’s death. It is learnt that Nagaraju had claimed that Krishnaveni committed suicide owing to health issues.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the report would reveal the facts, the police said. Investigation is on.