Mystery shrouds missing of woman at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

Police investigating whether she drowned or left the place without informing family

The case of 21-year-old N. Sai Priya, who reportedly went missing at R.K Beach here, took mysterious turn a day after the incident on Tuesday. The police officials are investigating whether she really drowned in the waters at the beach or left the place without informing the family.

According to Inspector of III Town police station K. Rama Rao, the couple from NAD Junction came to the beach to celebrate their marriage anniversary on Monday. After spending some time at the beach, the couple started to play in waters. Sai Priya’s husband N. Srinivasa Rao informed police that he had received some important message and had come out of water to check it. When he returned, he did not find his wife. Since there was no trace of her despite search, Mr. Srinivasa Rao had lodged a complaint with the police immediately.

Police were not able to conduct proper search, as it had already gone dark. However on Tuesday morning, helicopters from Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and couple of patrolling ships from Indian Coast Guard conducted search operations in the sea. By 8.30 p.m., still there was no trace of her

Police said that Mr. Srinivasa Rao was married to Sai Priya in July 2020. Srinivasa Rao works in a pharmacy company in Hyderabad and came to Visakhapatnam some days ago to celebrate his marriage anniversary on July 25.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao informed the police that they went to Simhachalam in the morning and visited R.K Beach to spend time in the evening on Monday.