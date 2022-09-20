Mystery shrouds death of youth at Visakhapatnam’s Pendurthi

The Hindu Bureau September 20, 2022 13:37 IST

The body was sent for postmortem and Pendurthi Police have registered a case under the relevant Sections.

The body of a youth aged around 20 years was found under suspicious circumstances at Pulaganipalem area under Pendurthi Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam city on September 20 (morning.) The youth was identified as G. Ganesh and was said to be missing from his home since the last few days. It was learnt that family members of Ganesh have lodged a missing complaint about five days ago. Police are yet to make any statements regarding the suspicious death case. However, a senior police officer did not rule out the murder angle. More details are yet to be ascertained and the police have started to investigate into further details including suspected love affairs and disputes of the deceased. The body was sent for postmortem and Pendurthi Police have registered a case under the relevant Sections.



