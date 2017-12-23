Mystery shrouds death of RTC employee

Mystery shrouded the death of an APSRTC employee who was found murdered at Parawada on Thursday. The family members of the deceased alleged that his brothers might haveeliminated him over a land dispute.

The deceased was identified as K Pydaiah Naidu (52), RTC employee in Gajuwaka depot and resident of Parawada

Pydaiah Naidu was returning from duty , when he was intercepted by unidentified miscreants, who reportedly murdered him near Tagore layout area.

Family members alleged that he had disputes with his brothers over land and they have murdered him

Police visited the spot along with dog squad on Friday. Sources said the victim is survived by a son and a daughter. A case has been registered and investigation is on.