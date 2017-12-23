Mystery shrouds death of RTC employee

Mystery shrouded the death of an APSRTC employee who was found murdered at Parawada on Thursday. The family members of the deceased alleged that his brothers might haveeliminated him over a land dispute.
The deceased was identified as K Pydaiah Naidu (52), RTC employee in Gajuwaka depot and resident of Parawada
Pydaiah Naidu was returning from duty , when he was intercepted by unidentified miscreants, who reportedly murdered him near Tagore layout area.
Family members alleged that he had disputes with his brothers over land and they have murdered him
Police visited the spot along with dog squad on Friday. Sources said the victim is survived by a son and a daughter. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor