Mystery shrouds death of newborn baby girl, in Visakhapatnam

The body of a newborn baby girl, who was declared dead due to some health issues by a private hospital, was brought to the crematorium at Gnanapuram under Kancharapalem Police Station limits, in Visakhapatnam, on August 21. However, the crematorium staff, who opened the pack in which the body was kept, suspected that the baby was still alive.

They informed the matter to the family members, who rushed the newborn to the hospital under IV Town Police Station limits. However, yet again the baby was declared dead by the doctors. The kin have again gone to the crematorium and performed the final rituals.

After coming to know about the issue, Inspector of Kancharapalem Police Station Krishna Rao contacted the family members of the baby.

"I have spoken to the baby's father, who did not suspect any foul play in the case. He did not express any negligence on the hospital even. No case has been registered so far," said Inspector Krishna Rao.

However, the Kancharapalem Police will further enquire into the incident on Monday, he added.