Mystery shrouds death of 40-year-old homemaker at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam

June 14, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mystery shrouds the death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found in a semi-decomposed state at Bheemunipatnam. Police found injury marks on her body.

Inspector of Bheemunipatnam Police Station Lakshmana Murthy said that on June 12, they had found the body in an isolated place near a hospital and shifted it to mortuary. He said they have passed the information to the police stations in surrounding areas to trace the identity of the woman.

On Wednesday, a man from Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district approached the police and identified the woman as his wife Sri Lakshmi. He stated that his wife had gone missing from June 11.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and the report can reveal further facts in the case,” the Inspector said.

It was also learnt that the husband of Sri Lakshmi expressed suspicion on a youth.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

