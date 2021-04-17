Mystery shrouds death of 4-year-old girl

A four-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances at Lagisipalli village in Paderu mandal in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Golluri Srivalli.

According to the police, Srivalli reportedly suffered some injuries while playing in the village. She was shifted to hospital immediately where she died while undergoing treatment. Though the parents of the girl claimed that she died due to internal injuries, a few locals expressed doubts. The police registered a case. Post-mortem report is awaited.