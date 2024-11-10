Mystery shrouds death of 19-year-old girl at Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam

Mystery shrouds the death of a 19-year-old girl at Nagendra Colony in Gopalapatnam area. Though the incident occurred on November 8, it came to light on Sunday after the police launched an inquiry after receiving information that the brother and sister-in-law performed the final rites, in a hurry. The victim named Bhagyalakshmi, 19, had been residing with her brother and sister-in-law for the past one year. On November 7, she reportedly ended her life by hanging. The kin reportedly performed her rites the same day and people of the colony suspected something fishy. On Sunday, the Gopalapatnam police collected details regarding the incident and are investigating the case. Those who are in distress contact helpline no. 100.