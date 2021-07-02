Mystery shrouds death of 15-year-old girl

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 July 2021 19:25 IST

Mystery shrouds the death of a 15-year-old girl who was reportedly found hanging from a tree in an isolated place at Jajulapalem village in Konam panchayat under Cheedikada police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district on Friday morning.

According to the police, the girl D. Demudamma alias Sirisha, was a resident of Jajulapalem village, while her reported friend J .Kumar is a resident of Panasaputtu village of Paderu mandal. The duo reportedly used to meet at a place at Jajulapalem.

On July 1, the duo reportedly met at the same place at around 10 a.m. After their meet, the duo reportedly left the place. However, the girl did not return home and her parents searched for her. On Friday morning, locals found Demudamma hanging from a tree near the place where she used to meet Kumar.

“The family members of the victim expressed doubts on her death and also alleged involvement of Kumar in the case. A case of suspicious death was registered and investigation is on,” the police said. Post-mortem was conducted and a report is awaited. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.