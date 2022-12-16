  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Mystery shrouds death of 13-year-old boy in A.P.’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district

December 16, 2022 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old boy died of health issues reportedly after a fight with his classmate in G. Madugula mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

As per the primary information gathered by the police, two Class IX students of a government school fought in their hostel campus on December 6. Later, the boy left for his house, where he complained of body pains and other health issues.

He was brought to Paderu Hospital where the doctors referred him to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for better treatment.

The boy died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. G. Madugula police said that they were awaiting a complaint from the kin of the deceased to take up any investigation.

