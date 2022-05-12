Myriad shades of creativity on show by AU Fine Arts students

People going round the exhibition of artworks presented by final year students of BFA and MFA, at the AU Department of Fine Arts in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K..R. DEEPAK

Over 100 works of 20 students of final year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) at the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University adorned the walls of the halls and corridor at the department. A three-day exhibition of the artworks as part of the graduation show called 'Embodied 2022' was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Tuesday.

Students from the disciplines of painting, sculpture and printmaking presented their creativity in a plethora of themes.

Jyotsna Mandapaka's works in etching (printmaking) are a reflection of the traditional Phad and Kalamkari motifs weaved into a series of intricately done works.

U. Bhavya's works bring out the association of human beings and nature. "This year, I started to work with flowers. A flower in its prime stage reminds us of beauty. We discard them right away when they start losing their primordial look. I wanted to show the story of the flower that hurtles towards its end," she said.

S. Praveen’s sculpture of a banana leaf infested by pests symbolises the struggle of farmers. Sai Jagdeesh’s sculpture of a dog feasting on garbage made with iron and stainless steel reflects how one person’s trash can be another person’s food.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will end on May 12.