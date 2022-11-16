Myopia can lead to eye disorders and vision loss, says expert

November 16, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has launched various awareness activities to combat myopia, as part of the Children Eye Care Week, on Tuesday.

The increased digital exposure for children during the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor-centric lifestyle has robbed children of sunlight and outdoor activities, leading to myopia. Shorter sleep duration and poor nutrition are also associated with myopia. Children with a family history of myopia have a higher risk of developing myopia.

“Undiagnosed and untreated myopia(near sightedness) can result in delayed milestones in children and have a negative impact on their academic performance, participation in co-curricular activities and social behaviour. Children having myopia are at a higher risk of developing retinal detachment, glaucoma, cataract and other eye diseases,” Dr. Virender Sachdeva, Head of Dr. Nimmagadda Prasad Children’s Eye Care Centre, LVPEI, said in a statement.

“Myopia is a serious public health concern and, if no anti-myopia measures for prevention and control are initiated, it is projected to affect about half the global population (5 billion) by 2050. Myopia progression is rapid in children, who develop myopia at a young age,” he adds.

Lifestyle modifications, bifocal or progressive spectacle lenses, special contact lenses and medication (eye drops) are some of the treatment measures to prevent the onset of myopia and reduce its progression. Doctors recommend less screen time and spending more time amid green surroundings.

Some of the other precautions to be taken include: annual eye examination and participation in outdoor activities during the day. Parents and teachers should be aware so that they can spot early signs of myopia and get the children examined by a trained eye specialist.

A walk to promote ‘Eye care awareness’ would be held on the Beach Road on November 20.