May 07, 2024 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath, who is contesting from the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency in the general elections, to be held on May 13, has exuded confidence that he will win the seat hands down despite the TDP-BJP-JSP combine’s false propaganda against him.

“People’s participation in large numbers in my nomination rally reflects their mood, and it also shows the groundswell of public support for me,” said Mr. Amarnath while speaking to The Hindu.

‘Local to Gajuwaka’

Rubbishing the ‘outsider’ talk being spread by his rivals, the Minister said: “I was born and brought up in the area, and my family members have a good relationship with the people of Gajuwaka for generations. It was my grandfather Gudivada Appanna, a former MLA, who had laid the seeds for industrialisation in the area by not only giving his lands at a nominal cost for the establishment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) but also motivating other farmers to follow suit to enable industrial growth in the area.”

On change of constituncy

On the change of the constituency, the sitting MLA of Anakapalle observed that the party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, being a great strategist, always “makes the right decision at the right time”. Being the industrial hub, Gajuwaka is one of the key constituencies in the State and the party was keen on winning the seat. Keeping all factors in view, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy selected me. “As I am holding the industries portfolio, I am the right choice for the Gajuwaka constituency where a number of industries are located,” he opined.

When asked whether he is getting wholehearted support from the other ticket aspirants in the segment, Mr. Amarnath said: “They are very close to my family, and we are all working together for victory in the constituency.”

About accomplishments

Nailing the TDP criticism that the city witnessed no development during the YSRCP regime, Mr. Amarnath listing out the works initiated by the YSRCP government, claimed that no other government had demonstrated such a commitment to the city’s advancement.

While the Telugu Desam government had only laid the foundation for the Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport, the YSRCP government initiated construction. “The airport is all set to begin operations in 2025,” said the Minister.

The GVMC spent over ₹100 crore on the beach beautification drive in 2023. The authorities planned to provide all facilities to visitors at the beaches of Jodugullapalem, Sagarnagar, Thotlakonda, and Mangamaripeta, he observed.

He further said that world-class bus bays were built all over the city in addition to developing the existing bus stands. For the first time in Visakhapatnam, multi-level parking facilities were provided to vehicle users, and more were proposed.

“Work on South India’s biggest Inorbit Mall is in progress, and more malls are coming up in the city. The VMRDA developed layouts in over 4,800 acres for the benefit of nearly 1.42 lakh families,” Mr. Amarnath said.

On Vizag Steel

The resilience of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and the success of the ongoing agitation owe much to the unwavering support of the YSRCP government. Our government unequivocally denounced the privatisation efforts and even passed a resolution to that effect.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented a comprehensive proposal to the Union government, offering multiple solutions to safeguard the plant’s integrity. My dream is to lead the transformation of Gajuwaka into a new phase of development that can sustain and nourish its population for the next 30 years.

“My close relationship with the Chief Minister will help me secure the funds required to deliver this vision,” he concludes.

