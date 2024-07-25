MV Huahine, vessel carrying largest cargo to India, arrives at Vizag port

MV Huahine, carrying 1,99,900 MT of manganese ore from Gabon of Central Africa, the largest cargo carried by a single vessel to any Indian port, arrived at the Visakhapatnam port on Thursday, July 25.

The Newcastlemax size vessel is berthed at the Vizag General Cargo Berth, a BoT berth operated by Vedanta. The vessel’s length overall (LOA) is 300 meters, the beam width is 50 meters and the arrival draft is 18.46 meters.

The cargo is distributed to 1,24,500 MT to Vizag, 16,000 MT to be transhipped to Dhamra and 59,400 MT to be transhipped to Haldia.

The cargo was shipped by M/S ERAMET S.A France, one of the largest exporters of manganese ore. They are the leading producer of high-grade manganese ore, possessing the largest nickel ore mine in Indonesia. It is also ranked as the fourth-largest producer of Titanium globally, said the Visakhapatnam port chairman M. Angamuthu.

“This shipment is a significant milestone for Visakhapatnam Port and Bothra Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. The port is thrilled to support such initiatives and is committed to transforming Vizag port into a hub for bulk cargo transhipment in the future,” Mr. Angamuthu said.

