Muttamsetti lays stone for Rythu Bharosa Kendras

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the State government is establishing Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to provide better services to farmers.

The Minister laid the foundation stones for construction of RBK and a health centre at Palavalasa and eBoni villages of Anandapuram mandal and for construction of an RBK and health centre at Gandhavaram village of Padmanabham mandal, on the outskirts of the city, on Friday. He handed over YSR Cheyutha'\ cheques to the beneficiaries.

The welfare schemes launched by the State government has increased the self-respect of the farmers, the Minister said. The idea of the Chief Minister was to extend total security to the farmers through Rythu Bharosa scheme by extending capital to them and crop insurance, he added.

Mandal-level officers, party leaders and activists participated in the programmes.