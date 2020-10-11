Visakhapatnam

Muttamsetti inaugurates veterinary hospital

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a veterinary hospital building, constructed at a cost of ₹32 lakh, at Reddipalli village of Padmanabham mandal in the district on Saturday.

The Minister said that he would strive to provide a computer, furniture and other basic infrastructure needed for the staff at the hospital.

Joint Director of Agriculture Ramakrishna, Deputy Director Karunakar and Executive Engineer of Agriculture Marketing Jayasekhar were among those who attended.

Later addressing a public meeting at the primary school at Reddipalli, the Minister said that the State government was implementing various welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor and weaker sections. He called upon all eligible persons to make use of them. He also laid the foundation for various development works in the mandal.

Padmanabham mandal Tahsildar Srinivasa Rao and MPDO Chitti Raju were present.

