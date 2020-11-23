Muttamsetti inaugurates paddy procurement centre

Minister distributes cheques to 927 farmers

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a paddy procurement centre in Padmanabham mandal in Bheemunipatnam constituency on Sunday.

He also inaugurated the YSR Jala Kala Scheme at Venkatapuram. A borewell was laid in the agricultural field of K. Sanyasappadu free of cost. Later, he distributed cheques amounting to ₹16 lakh to 927 farmers and inaugurated a 33 KV interlinking line from Maharajupeta Junction to Revidi Sub Station, constructed at a cost of ₹45 lakh by the EPDCL, with World Bank funds.

Joint Collector M. Venugopala Reddy and Joint Director of Agriculture G.N.S. Leelvathi were present.

The Minister said that 150 paddy procurement centres were opened all over the district. He explained about procurement of discoloured paddy, YSR Jala Kala and other schemes.