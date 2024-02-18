ADVERTISEMENT

Muttamsetti denies land grabbing allegations levelled by Nara Lokesh in Visakhapatnam

February 18, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Former Minister and MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has condemned the allegations made against him by TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that as the TDP general secretary’s meeting turned out to be an ‘utter flop’ with hardly any response from the public, Mr. Lokesh read out the script written by someone else, and it reflects his unethical methods in politics. The YSRCP MLA said that he was ready to give away the land to Mr. Lokesh, if he could prove his charges that he (Mr. Srinivasa Rao) had grabbed 2,000 acres in Bheemunipatnam.

The MLA challenged Mr. Lokesh to contest from Bheemunipatnam constituency, if he has the guts. He alleged that it was TDP leaders, who had grabbed lands in Visakhapatnam. He said that the TDP owes an explanation to the people on why Junior NTR was sidelined and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was being taken into confidence by the party. He also alleged that it was Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh, who had done business in the allocation of Rajya Sabha seats. It was only Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had given the Rajya Sabha seat to a Dalit.

