Muttamsetti assures justice to BRTS road-widening victims in Visakhapatnam

November 21, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has assured the victims of the BRTS road widening that justice would be done to them by the State government.

The MLA held a meeting with the district officials here on Monday.

The widening of the stretch of the BRTS Road, near Adavivaram, has become necessary in view of the growing traffic. Further, devotees participating in the annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ of Simhachalam temple were also facing difficulties. Justice would be done to those who had constructed their houses long ago, and had now lost them in view of the road widening. The compensation would be paid in four instalments by December 1.

There were some who had partially lost their land and the remaining portion was in their possession, and the matter was pending in the court. This issue would be brought to the notice of the District Collector and justice would be done to them.

Those who had lost their entire property would be given a house in the Jagananna Colony. A grievance cell has been opened in the ‘sachivalayam’ in this regard. Collector A. Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma were present.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also visited the Fishing Harbour and interacted with the fishermen, whose boats were gutted in the fire accident. He said that the State government would do justice to them. Minister Sidiri Appalaraju and YSRCP leader Kola Guruvulu were present.

