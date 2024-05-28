Muslims distribute drinking water, food to Hindu devotees in Visakhapatnam

In a warm display of communal harmony, Muslims distributed drinking water and served food to Hindu devotees during the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Durga festival held at the China Waltair area, here on Tuesday.

As a large number of devotees hailing from various parts of the city thronged the temple for the annual ‘Jathara’, members of the ‘Mohammadiya Masjid Youth’ set up a stall to distribute drinking water, soft drinks, and food to them, amid hot weather conditions. The devotees appreciated the initiative, which sends out a message of brotherhood and communal harmony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.