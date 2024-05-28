Muslims distribute drinking water, food to Hindu devotees in Visakhapatnam

In a warm display of communal harmony, Muslims distributed drinking water and served food to Hindu devotees during the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Durga festival held at the China Waltair area, here on Tuesday.

As a large number of devotees hailing from various parts of the city thronged the temple for the annual ‘Jathara’, members of the ‘Mohammadiya Masjid Youth’ set up a stall to distribute drinking water, soft drinks, and food to them, amid hot weather conditions. The devotees appreciated the initiative, which sends out a message of brotherhood and communal harmony.