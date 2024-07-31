GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Music therapy improves physical, psychological and social well-being of individuals, say experts at meet

Published - July 31, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Music therapy produces positive results, and particularly improve and maintain the physical, psychological and social well-being of individuals, the experts in the field of music said here at a programme ‘Music Therapy’ organised by GITAM Fine & Performing Arts, here on Wednesday.

Indian Music Therapy Association president T.V. Sairam said that music has been used as a therapeutic tool for centuries and has been shown to affect many areas of the brain, including the regions involved in emotion, cognition, sensation and movement. This fact, combined with the engaging nature of music and the diversity of music forms, makes music uniquely effective in the treatment of a wide array of physical and mental problems.

Andhra University Department of Music & Dance Board of Studies Chairperson K. Saraswati Vidyardhi said that ancient Indian classical music therapy reduces anxiety, stress, depression, sadness, anger and many more disorders.

Andhra University Psychology Department retired Prof. V. Gowri Ramamohan said that learning music will improve the memory and also help to overcome stress. She said that music can play an effective role in helping us lead better and fruitful lives.

The event was presided over GITAM Fine and Performing Arts Department head Amukta Malyada. As part of the event, Lebenshilfe Managing Director Lakshmi explained how the music therapy is help to treat the mentally retarded children.

