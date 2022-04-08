Music concerts and dance recitals to mark 30th anniversary of Annamayya statue in Visakhapatnam

A series of music concerts and dance recitals are being organised by the Tarakeshwara Foundation at the statue of Thalapaka Annamacharya, popularly known as Annamayya, to mark the 30 th anniversary of installation of the statue, on Beach Road here.

The duo of Chaitanya Brothers and their disciples will present Annamayya Aradhana at 5 pm on Saturday. It will be followed by an Odissi dance recital by Atrayee Dutta from Kolkata. She is the founder of the Meghpushpa Academy and is currently the President of International Lions Club in the city, according to Sehdev Singh, co-founder and managing trustee of Tarakeshwara Foundation.

Likewise the Sunday morning will see two performances. The city’s child prodigy Bhamidipaty Veenadhari will present an hour-long vocal concert at 6 a.m. on Sunday. It will be followed by a Kuchipudi dance recital by J. Prajnana Dipika from Chennai.

Saigovind Vijayaraghavan, a mandolin child prodigy from Chennai, will present a mandolin concert at 5 pm. on Sunday. He will be accompanied by Mantha Sriramya on the violin, Dhanvada Dharma Rao on the mridangam and ASR Koundinya on the mridangam. The series will conclude with a grand vocal recital by V. Gowri Rammohan Rao and her 10 disciples.

B.R.K. Raju, secretary of the World Teachers Trust, will participate in the inaugural programme on Saturday.