Music concerts and dance recitals in Visakhapatnam on October 8 and 9

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 07, 2022 18:40 IST

Tarakeshwara Foundation, in association with the Circle of Goodwill Trust, is organising another series of musical concerts and dance recitals at Annamayya mandappam on the R. K. Beach Road, this week-end. There will be two performances on Saturday evening and two on Sunday morning.

There will be a Hindustani Dhrupad recital by Keya Banerjee from Siliguri, West Bengal, at 5 p.m. on Saturday. She will accompanied by her husband Sanjoy Banerjee on the Pakhawaj and her son Arijeet on the Tanpura. This will be followed by an Odissi dance recital by young artiste Arya Nande and her student Araadhya Gopal from Raipur.

On Sunday morning, Arijeet Banerjee will perform a Pakhawaj Solo followed by a Hindustani violin solo by Megha Bhattacharya from Visakhapatnam.

Discourse on Bhagavad Gita

From Sunday morning, the Foundation will begin a 12-part discourse on the Bhagavad Gita, based on ‘God Talks With Arjuna’ - a new translation and commentary by Paramahansa Yogananda, covering all the eighteen chapters over 12 days.

All the programmes are open to public for free.

